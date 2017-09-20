Supporters of tiny houses make case for new rules in Maine

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

Supporters of “tiny houses” say the state should adopt guidelines that make the small, non-traditional dwellings easier to build and own in the state.

Maine’s Technical Building Codes and Standards Board held a hearing on Monday where residents said they were in favor of the state adopting its first guidelines about the tiny houses. The hearing happened following a legislative push by Democratic Rep. Seth Berry of Bowdoinham, who supports tiny houses.

Berry has asked regulators to use their rulemaking abilities to craft rules about tiny houses. He says the state can get out in front of the tiny house movement by adopting standards.

Tiny houses tend to be 100 to 400 square feet. Municipalities in Maine and elsewhere have struggled with how to regulate them and apply building codes.