Saco to cut kindergarten class

Saco school officials are working to eliminate a kindergarten class at Young School, a move the superintendent says will make the kindergarten class sizes at the school more equitable with those at Gov. John Fairfield School.

The Young School literacy coach left the position at the end of summer, and Superintendent of Schools Dominic DePatsy said the school has an “amazing second-grade teacher” who could take over the position.

Under a plan recommended by the school department’s finance committee, the second-grade teacher would take over the position as literacy coach. The number of kindergarten classrooms would be reduced from six to five, with a kindergarten teacher moved to a position teaching second grade.

DePatsy said Tuesday morning school officials were “developing a transition plan” to eliminate a kindergarten classroom and move the staff and students.

“We’re not cutting anybody; we’re just moving staff,” DePatsy said.

DePatsy said this will make the kindergarten class sizes at Young School, which are “really, really low,” more equitable to kindergarten class sizes at Fairfield School.

According to figures provided by DePatsy, Young School has six kindergarten classrooms, with class sizes of 13 or 14 students and Fairfield School has six kindergarten classrooms, with class sizes ranging from 17-19 students.

The school department was under orders from the City Council to reduce its current-year budget by $200,000. Though DePatsy said the school department anticipates absorbing the $200,000 decrease of funds in areas such as technology and supplies that will not directly impact the classroom, the school budget is still tight.

The plan to decrease the number of kindergarten classes has received much criticism from local parents concerned that larger class sizes will have a negative effect on education.

On a private Facebook page geared toward Saco parents, an anonymous letter was posted from a member of the school community who said current kindergarten class sizes at Young School were not low, but appropriate for the age level. The individual said the elimination of one kindergarten class would put class sizes at the very top of what the school department has deemed appropriate, and class sizes could get higher if new students move in during the school year.

The author of the letter said the school is devoted to meeting the social needs of students as well as the academic needs, and it would be very disruptive to rearrange classrooms just as students are beginning to become part of the school community.

The author also writes that Fairfield and Young Schools are not equitable, as Fairfield has three literacy teachers, and suggested one be transferred to Young School instead of eliminating a classroom that has already been established. The author said that last year, when kindergarten sizes at Fairfield were at around 13 students, a teacher was not eliminated.

DePatsy said though the plan officials are moving toward will have to move students, it utilizes current staff who are familiar with the school.

“We want to keep people within the building,” DePatsy said.