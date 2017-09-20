News
September 20, 2017
Man killed in Falmouth crash on I-295

By Nick McCrea, BDN Staff
Updated:
Seth Koenig | BDN
The northbound side of Interstate 295 was shut down for approximately three hours as state police investigated this two-vehicle crash around mile marker 10 in Falmouth which police say resulted in the death of one man.

A man died Tuesday night when his vehicle was rear-ended on Interstate 295 in Falmouth, according to state police.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. in the northbound lanes near Exit 10, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland said in a news release.

Police haven’t released the identities of anyone involved in the crash but said the victim was a man in his 30s and the other driver was a teenager, who was not injured. Police are expected to release more information later Wednesday morning.

The northbound section of the interstate was shut down for about three hours Tuesday night as police investigated.

