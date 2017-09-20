Bangor reaches 10-year deal with Waterfront Concerts

Micky Bedell | BDN Micky Bedell | BDN

Bangor has reached an agreement with Waterfront Concerts to extend its contract with the city for a decade.

The deal will also increase by 1.5 percent the prices paid per ticket to the city and continue the monitoring of sound levels.

City Council members Ben Sprague and Joe Baldacci announced the deal Wednesday on their Facebook pages. The council is scheduled to vote on the contract Monday night.

The new agreement calls for a minimum of 10 shows per year — one more than in the 2017 season — and for the city and Waterfront Concerts owner Alex Gray to work together to improve restroom facilities. Portable toilets are now used.

Waterfront Concerts has been operating without a contract since November.

Baldacci, chairman of the council, said on his Facebook page that the deal “will bring long term dividends to Bangor and Bangor’s business community.”

“The 10-year deal with WFC means hundreds of millions in commerce will be voted on at Monday night’s meeting,” he said.

The pavilion under Waterfront Concerts has been a major moneymaker, generating about $48 million for Penobscot County’s economy between 2010 and 2013, according to a 2015 study by University of Maine economist Todd Gabe.