Maine brewery to honor of 217-year-old American Elm tree

A Maine brewery is paying tribute to a centuries-old American Elm tree named Herbie with a new pale ale named in the tree’s honor.

“Herbie” is a low-alcohol pale ale with citrus notes that will be released Thursday at the Yarmouth Farmers Market. The Portland Press Herald reports the beer was brewed by Greater Portland brewery Liquid Riot.

Herbie stood in Yarmouth from 1793 until the 110-foot tree died in 2010 at age 217.

Liquid Riot co-owner Eric Michaud says they were asked to come up with a special beer for the expanded farmers market, and thought people of all ages could connect to the story of Herbie.

The beer will be available in cans and on tap in various Yarmouth establishments and at Liquid Riot in Portland.