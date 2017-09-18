Mainers see who can spit seeds farthest in weekend competition

Journal Tribune | BDN Journal Tribune | BDN

BIDDEFORD, Maine — It is the stance? Does being tall give an edge? How about your age or your enthusiasm? Maybe it all comes down to the seed itself and one’s, well, spitting acumen.

It was the first ever watermelon-seed spitting contest at the Family Fun portion of River Jam, the festival aimed to bring neighboring Biddeford and Saco closer together.

While the music attracts enthusiasts from farther afield, Family Fun tends to attract folks from Biddeford Saco and the surrounding towns. Set at Mechanics Park in Biddeford near the river, it provided a number of kids events, circus performers, a “Marker’s Market” craft and artisans fair and more. Other events nearby included canoeing on the Saco River from Rumery Boat Yard.

With summer-like temperatures and sunny skies, folks gathered at the park to have a hot dog, paint a rock, watch a hula hoop performer, hear a tune — a vocalist kept it happy with tunes like “You Are My Sunshine” — or see a circus performer twist her body into seemingly impossible ways.

Folks could buy some homemade soap or a piece of handmade jewelry or a bowl of strawberry shortcake.

Hosted by Heart of Biddeford and Saco Main Street, River Jam Fest began Friday night with a Battle of the Bands on Saco Island and Fringe Fest in Shevenell Park in Biddeford and a multimedia installation event called Influx at the Pepperell Mill Campus.

On Saturday, there was a 5K race from Clifford Park, a river Jam Dash to the Sea kayak and canoe race, a boat tour of the Saco River it was said to be sold out, and the family events, followed by performers Saturday evening on Saco Island including Epic Season, Amy Allen, Spencer Albee and the Mallet Brothers.

Meanwhile, in Mechanics Park, kids, parents, grandparents and others gathered to take part, or watch the fun.

Over at the watermelon seed spitting venue, Karrie Haller of Dayton tried her luck — and spat a seed 9 feet along the course on her first try.

There appeared to be stiff competition. In the age 14 to 99 category, with an hour left to compete, one individual spat a watermelon seed 17 feet.

Holly Culloton of Heart of Biddeford said participants had three chances to spit a seed the farthest. Final rounds were to take place later in the afternoon.

Haller said she and a friend had been having lunch at Run of the Mill in Saco and decided to walk over to check out the events in the park.

“My chances are probably pretty slim,” of winning the contest, she said.

In all, it seemed like a fun afternoon in a weekend programmed for fun.

“I live across the street,” said Gloria Michaud, who stopped by to check out the events. “I always enjoy things they do in the park.”