Gas prices starting to fall in northern New England

KEVIN LAMARQUE | REUTERS | BDN KEVIN LAMARQUE | REUTERS | BDN

Gas prices in northern New England are starting to fall as gasoline production continues to recover following Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

The latest survey from GasBuddy shows average retail gasoline prices in Maine fell 4.4 cents per gallon in last week, averaging $2.68 on Monday. In New Hampshire, the price was $2.66 per gallon, down 2.9 cents from the previous week. The price in Vermont was down 2.8 cents in the past week, to 2.71 per gallon.

The national average has fallen 4.7 cents in the last week to $2.60 per gallon. That’s 27.4 cents higher than a month ago and 40.4 cents higher than a year ago.

Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy, says with refineries continuing to get back online and demand cooling off from summer travel, prices could drop further.