Dense fog through Tuesday morning will reduce visibility to ‘near zero,’ forecasters say

The National Weather Service’s Caribou office issued a dense fog advisory, effective through 10 a.m. Tuesday, for the Down East and greater Bangor regions.

Areas of dense fog were expected to develop Monday night and persist through mid to late morning on Tuesday.

The visibility will be near zero at times, forecasters said.

Those across the rest of northern and eastern Maine should expect areas of fog to develop Monday night with poor visibility at times, especially after midnight and into Tuesday morning.