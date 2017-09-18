News
September 19, 2017
News Latest News | Poll Questions | National Monument | Opioid Epidemic | Hurricane Jose
News

Dense fog through Tuesday morning will reduce visibility to ‘near zero,’ forecasters say

By Dawn Gagnon, BDN Staff

The National Weather Service’s Caribou office issued a dense fog advisory, effective through 10 a.m. Tuesday, for the Down East and greater Bangor regions.

Areas of dense fog were expected to develop Monday night and persist through mid to late morning on Tuesday.

The visibility will be near zero at times, forecasters said.

Those across the rest of northern and eastern Maine should expect areas of fog to develop Monday night with poor visibility at times, especially after midnight and into Tuesday morning.

Did we get something wrong? Please, Let us know, submit a correction.

Comments

You may also like