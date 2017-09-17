Ohio college football player dies at hospital after game

WOOSTER, Ohio — Officials say a football player at the College of Wooster has died after being hospitalized after a game Saturday when he complained he didn’t feel well.

A college spokesman says 21-year-old Clayton Gelb died Sunday afternoon at a hospital in Wooster. He was a senior offensive lineman on the team and a chemistry major at the school.

Spokesman Hugh Howard said he couldn’t provide any details about what caused Gelb’s death. Gelb started at right guard in Saturday’s 38-20 home win over Ohio Wesleyan University.

Gelb was from London, Ohio. He was an all-conference offensive lineman and was twice named to the North Coast Athletic Conference Academic Honor Roll.

“Clayton was a wonderful student and member of the College of Wooster community, and beloved by many,” Sarah R. Bolton, Wooster’s president, said in a news release. “Our hearts are breaking, and all our prayers and thoughts are with Clayton’s family, teammates, and friends.”

University of Wooster is about 60 miles south of Cleveland and the football team is in NCAA Division III.