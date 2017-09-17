Massachusetts Maritime defeats Maine Maritime

CASTINE, Maine — Corey Creeger rushed for 209 yards and three touchdowns and threw for 160 more, but it wouldn’t be enough as Massachusetts Maritime Academy held off Maine Maritime Academy 34-25 at Ritchie Field Saturday.

The teams were playing for the 45th annual Admiral’s Cup.

The Mariners have lost their first two games while the Buccaneers have improved to 1-1.

Maine Maritime did take an early lead on Creeger’s one-yard touchdown run, set up by his 44-yard scamper deep into Buccaneer territory.

The Bucs would come back to take a 10-7 lead on a field goal and a 10-yard TD pass from Chris Haggerty to Paul Sances.

The teams swapped second-quarter touchdowns, with Creeger scoring from inside the 5 after a John Bennett interception, and the visitors responding with a 31-yard hookup from Haggerty to Richie Phillips.

A late field goal made it 20-13 at halftime, and the Buccaneers drove 85 yards on their first second-half possession after a Mariners’ turnover, with Phillips scoring from three yards out to make it 27-13.

The Mariners kept battling, with Jacob Doolan scoring from 21 yards away on their next drive, but a subsequent 2-point conversion failed, and it was 27-19.

After a Bucs’ 3-and-out, Creeger scored his third touchdown of the game to make it 27-25, but the Buccaneers put it out of reach on their next possession, with Haggerty connecting with Derek Stegman from four yards out for the game’s final score.

James Ferrar added 88 rushing yards for the Mariners while Jordan Susi compiled 88 receiving yards.

Cody O’Brien paced the defense with 10 tackles, with Derek Clark adding nine and James Tanguay II eight.

Phillips paced the Buccaneers with 146 yards on 25 carries, and Haggerty finished with 226 yards passing and three touchdowns.