Surry to consider ban on marijuana stores, social clubs

Micky Bedell | BDN Micky Bedell | BDN

An eastern Maine town is proposing to prohibit marijuana retail stores and pot social clubs.

The town of Surry is set to hold a public hearing Sept. 20 to discuss the ordinance. A special town meeting is scheduled for Oct. 2.

Maine voters last year approved legalizing the possession, sale and use of recreational marijuana by persons over 21 years of age. Possession of up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana became legal earlier this year but lawmakers pushed back legalization of marijuana sales to next year.

Surry voted 526-477 against the marijuana legalization referendum.

A legislative committee is determining a regulatory framework for recreational marijuana sales and licensing.

The voter-approved law gave municipalities different options. Municipalities can prohibit retail marijuana establishments outright and they can also require separate local licensing.