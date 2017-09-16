Maine’s young hunters flock north for youth duck day

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

BAILEYVILLE, Maine — Maine’s waterfowl would be daffy to make their presence known, because the state’s younger hunters are on the prowl.

Saturday is the first day of the Youth Hunting Days for ducks and waterfowl. Young hunters can pursue all duck species except harlequins, Barrows goldeneyes, moorhens and gallinules.

The youth day applies in the state’s north hunting zone. Another youth day is scheduled for the north on Dec. 9. Youth days are scheduled in the south zones on Sept. 23 and Oct. 21, and in the coastal zone on Sept. 23 and Nov. 4.

The state department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife says junior hunters who hold a valid junior hunting license can participate in special youth hunting days for species including bear, deer, spring wild turkey, and migratory waterfowl.