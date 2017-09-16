Hurricane Jose’s center seen staying off U.S. East Coast, away from Maine

NASA | Reuters | BDN NASA | Reuters | BDN

Hurricane Jose’s center is forecast to pass well east of the North Carolina coast on Monday and to remain offshore from Virginia to New England, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Saturday.

“However, an increase in the size of the storm or a westward adjustment in the track forecast could bring tropical storm conditions closer to the Outer Banks” off North Carolina, the forecaster said.

As a large cyclone, Jose could also affect the Virginia-to-New-England area, especially if it deviates from its forecast track, the NHC said.

What impact the storm might have on the Maine coast remained uncertain Saturday.

“At this time our best guess is that it turns right just south of Cape Cod before moving off to sea,” Chris Kimball, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s office in Gray, said Saturday afternoon. “But with a National Hurricane Center forecast so far out we still have some margin for error.”

Kimball said that the hurricane likely will move off the East Coast on Wednesday morning.

“It still may have some impacts in terms of higher seas. We’re pretty confident we will see highers seas but the possibility of storm force winds or anything like that, that’s not very confident.”

Meanwhile, the weather service’s Caribou office said in a Facebook post that Jose is expected to make a close approach to Cape Cod on Thursday and then move east across the southern portions of the Gulf of Maine. If that occurs, feeder bands could interact with the coastal front, bringing showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night through Wednesday evening.

At 11 a.m. EDT, the NHC said the storm was generating swells affecting Bermuda, the Bahamas, the northern coasts of Hispaniola and Puerto Rico, and much of the U.S. East Coast.

It was moving northwest at 9 miles per hour, with maximum sustained winds of 80 miles per hour.

BDN writer Dawn Gagnon contributed to this report