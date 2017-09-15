Friday night’s Maine high school football scores

Football
HIGH SCHOOL
Friday’s Results
Bonny Eagle 68, Portland 14
Brewer 36, Mt. Blue 14
Cony 26, Brunswick 14
Foxcroft 61, Washington Acad. 14
Gorham 20, Medomak Valley 6
Greely 31, Westbrook 6
Hermon 41, Ellsworth/Sumner 0
John Bapst 25, Old Town 14
Kennebunk 51, Falmouth 34
Lake Region 25, Gray-NG 0
Lawrence 54, Hampden 6
Lisbon/St. Dominic 22, Mountain Valley 20
Madison/Carrabec 47, Winthrop/Monmouth 8
Marshwood 35, Biddeford 21
Mattanawcook 40, Houlton 20
MCI 52, Belfast 14
MDI 43, Bucksport 22
Messalonskee 57, Skowhegan 42
Morse 28, Yarmouth 8
Mt. Ararat 6, Noble 0
Old Orchard Beach 30, Oak Hill 13
Oxford Hills 47, Bangor 7
Sanford 35, Massabesic 7
South Portland 20, Deering 6
Spruce Mountain 14, Dirigo 6
Stearns 52, Orono 6
Thornton 32, Scarborough 28
Wells 14, Cape Elizabeth 7
Windham 20, Lewiston 14
