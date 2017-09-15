Football
September 16, 2017
Football

Friday night’s Maine high school football scores

By Pete Warner, BDN Staff
Updated:

Football

HIGH SCHOOL

Friday’s Results

Bonny Eagle 68, Portland 14

Brewer 36, Mt. Blue 14

Cony 26, Brunswick 14

Foxcroft 61, Washington Acad. 14

Gorham 20, Medomak Valley 6

Greely 31, Westbrook 6

Hermon 41, Ellsworth/Sumner 0

John Bapst 25, Old Town 14

Kennebunk 51, Falmouth 34

Lake Region 25, Gray-NG 0

Lawrence 54, Hampden 6

Lisbon/St. Dominic 22, Mountain Valley 20

Madison/Carrabec 47, Winthrop/Monmouth 8

Marshwood 35, Biddeford 21

Mattanawcook 40, Houlton 20

MCI 52, Belfast 14

MDI 43, Bucksport 22

Messalonskee 57, Skowhegan 42

Morse 28, Yarmouth 8

Mt. Ararat 6, Noble 0

Old Orchard Beach 30, Oak Hill 13

Oxford Hills 47, Bangor 7

Sanford 35, Massabesic 7

South Portland 20, Deering 6

Spruce Mountain 14, Dirigo 6

Stearns 52, Orono 6

Thornton 32, Scarborough 28

Wells 14, Cape Elizabeth 7

Windham 20, Lewiston 14

