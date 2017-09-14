Hunter, Cochrane among Maine Ski Hall of Fame inductees

KINGFIELD, Maine — The Maine Ski Hall of Fame will swell to 129 members on Oct. 28 when the organization welcomes a class of eight at its 15th annual induction banquet at the Grand Summit Hotel at Sunday River in Newry.

This year’s class includes Karen Hunter Korn, Chip Cochrane, Ed Rock, Bruce Miles, Steve DeAngelis, David Chamberlain, Dick Taylor and Ralph Ostlund.

Hunter Korn, a Bangor native, was U.S. World Cup team freestyle skier and Greenville’s Cochrane was a World Cup downhill racer and coach. New Sweden’s Ostlund returned to cross country ski racing at age 50 and piled up an impressive number of medals into his 80’s.

Rock was the general manager of Shawnee Peak in Bridgton for 34 years and Miles served as the president of the Sugarloaf Ski Club, past executive director of the Ski Museum of Maine and is a certified lifetime PSIA member.

DeAngelis was the ski coach at Maranacook High School for more than 33 years and Chamberlain was an All-American Nordic skier. Taylor was a World Cup biathlete and U.S. Olympic Nordic team captain.

The Maine Ski Hall of Fame was formed to recognize those Maine skiers that have brought distinction to Maine skiing or made significant contributions to the sport. They may include competitors, coaches, instructors, ski patrollers, ski area builders, managers and volunteers.

A program of the Ski Museum of Maine, the Maine Ski Hall of Fame

records the history of Maine skiing through the biographies produced for each class.

Inductee biographies written in the annual program are archived in the museum and on the website, www.skimuseumofmaine.org . The Ski Museum of Maine was established in 1995 to celebrate and preserve Maine’s ski history and heritage.

The Ski Museum exhibits artifacts, photographs, artwork and documents at its location in Kingfield, conducts educational programs to ski clubs, schools, libraries, historical and civic organizations and hosts social events and activities throughout the year.