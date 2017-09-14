Vigil for woman slain in quadruple killing draws hilltop crowd in Rockport

Alex Acquisto | BDN Alex Acquisto | BDN

ROCKPORT, Maine — Dozens gathered Thursday evening at the top of Beech Hill Preserve to remember Elizabeth “Buffy” Krause, who died in a horrific incident in Massachusetts almost a week ago.

Near her home, Beech Hill — a piece of land that crests with a panoramic view of the ocean and nearby rolling hills — was one of Buffy’s favorite places to walk, her husband, Alexander “Lexie” Krause said Thursday.

Buffy Krause, 60, was killed Friday, Sept. 8, along with her parents, Elizabeth “Esu” Lackey, and Frank Danby “Dan” Lackey III, and their home health aide, Bertha Mae Parker, 68, at the Lackey’s home in Groton, Massachusetts.

Lexie and Buffy’s son, Orion, 22, is being held after being charged with all four murders. Police say they believe he used a baseball bat in the attack.

Those who attended the vigil Thursday evening shared stories about Buffy, lit candles and sang “Amazing Grace.”

Murmurings about who Buffy was as a person could be overhead in the crowd — words like “amazing” and “wonderful” were used often.

“She was a friend to everyone she met,” one woman said.

“If Buffy was here, she’d say let’s have a gin and tonic,” said another friend, who didn’t want to be identified.

“She was so well liked by everybody,” Noah Capetta said as his eyes filled with tears. He taught Buffy tennis lessons two times a week at the Midcoast Recreation Center in Camden for nearly 10 years.

Even when she was just playing on the courts and Capetta would walk by, “she would always take the time to say ‘hi’ to me.”

“The tenor is so subdued,” at the center because of her passing, he said. “Everybody is off. It’s going to be awhile before things turn back to normal.”

On the walk down the hill, as the sun was setting, a neighbor of the Krauses, who also didn’t want to be identified, again restated how positively Buffy affected everyone around her.

“I don’t know anyone who knows them who’s been sleeping at night,” he said.