Police: Motorcyclist caused crash that left two dead in toy run

Maine State Police | BDN

The Augusta crash on Sunday that left two men dead was caused when one motorcyclist veered into the passing lane, according to Maine State Police.

About 3,000 motorcyclists were participating in the United Bikers of Maine Toy Run at the time of the crash, traveling north on I-95 between exits 112 and 113.

The initial crash took place when Jamie Gross, 58, of Belmont veered his motorcycle into the path of a pickup truck that was traveling in the passing lane, Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said Thursday. That collision set off a chain reaction involving the pickup and several other motorcycles.

The truck’s driver, William Nusom, 67, of Hollis tried to avoid the crash by steering his truck into the median guardrail, McCausland said. But Nusom lost control of the vehicle and traveled across the three northbound lanes, striking other motorcycles taking part in the annual toy run. The pickup then overturned in its side.

Gross was killed in the crash along with a second motorcyclist, Aaron White-Sevigny, 25, of Windsor.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash and trying to determine why Gross veered into the other lane, McCausland said. The investigation is expected to take several weeks.

Two other motorcyclists, who were riding the same bike, 50-year-old driver Trevor Proctor and 46-year-old passenger Tori McGraw, both of Lisbon, were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.