Father of Maine man accused of killing 4, including mother, breaks silence

Alexander Krause, the Rockport man whose son is accused of killing his wife and mother-in-law as part of a brutal quadruple murder, told the Boston Globe Wednesday “there are so many unanswered questions” about the case.

“He got a fabulous education,” Krause told the newspaper of his son, 22-year-old Orion Krause. “We may never get answers, but we want to get some answers.”

Orion Krause was charged on Monday with the Friday murders of his mother, Elizabeth “Buffy” Krause, 60; her parents and Krause’s grandparents, Elizabeth “Esu” Lackey, 85, and her husband, Frank Darby Lackey III, 89; and their caretaker, Bertha Mae Parker, 68, at the Lackeys’ residence on Common Street in Groton, Massachusetts.

Orion Krause was ordered to undergo psychological evaluation and is being held without bail. His next court date is Oct. 30.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said during a news conference this week that all four victims had been beaten to death and that a baseball bat had been found on the premises.

In his first public remarks since the incident, Alexander Krause told the Boston Globe Wednesday the murders spotlight the need “to pay more attention to mental health,” and said he’s been so consumed by ongoing legal proceedings and condolence messages from friends and acquaintances that he doesn’t think he’s truly grieved yet.

“I’m probably in trauma right now,” he told the newspaper. “No one has had the words. It’s so far off the spectrum.”

Alexander Krause told the Globe his wife was “a free spirit” who devoted the last decade of her life to helping people “who had experienced some form of tragedy.”

Rockport Harbormaster Abbie Leonard told the Bangor Daily News this week Alexander Krause used to operate a fishing boat out of the Rockport harbor and still owns a mooring there.

“You really couldn’t ask for a nicer guy,” she said of the father, adding, “I read [the news] over and over again, just trying to wrap my head around it. This is just stranger than fiction.”

Victim Elizabeth Lackey, Orion Krause’s grandmother, was described to the Globe as “someone who came from a good deal of money,” but who was an activist and philanthropist.

Paul Marcus, former executive director of the nonprofit Community Change Inc., told the newspaper that Elizabeth Lackey was a supporter of his group and was “very interested in working on issues of classism, racism, and social justice.”

A Boston attorney released a public statement on behalf of the Krause and Lackey families Tuesday expressing sympathies for the family of caretaker Parker, thanking the Groton and Rockport communities for their support, and asking for privacy from the media.