York voters to decide on funding for new bathhouse

The Board of Selectmen on Monday requested a Nov. 7 Special Budget Referendum to ask voters to appropriate an additional $216,000 to construct a new Long Sands Bathhouse.

The $793,000 project is proposed to be funded with $574,000 from money on hand when voters approved the project in 2014. The $216,000 would come from the Municipal Building and Land Fund, through the recent sale of town-owned property. The remaining funds of several thousand dollars would come from the project’s contingency fund of $38,400.

“To qualify for a Special Budget Referendum, the board must find the proposal addresses a significant potential loss to the town,” Town Manager Steve Burns wrote in a memo to selectmen. “In this case, I believe the delay of yet another season for construction of a much-needed bathhouse is adequate to meet this requirement.”

The Budget Committee will hold a public hearing Sept. 21 to decide whether to authorize the referendum. Selectmen will meet the next day to hold its preference votes on the referendum, including the General Referendum Warrant, also to be voted Nov. 7.

“It’s a very tight process that we needed to follow to get to the point that we’re at right now and then getting it to voters in November,” said Board Chairman Todd Frederick, thanking those who have worked on the project.

Jim Bartlett, chairman of the Bathhouse Building Committee, said the committee, contractor Glenn Farrell and Parks and Recreation Department Director Michael Sullivan “have worked extremely hard to get this project within a budget that will include the original money that was appropriated by the town.”

“I am perfectly willing to have a conversation with anybody in town who wants to understand why this project is costing what it is. There are good, solid reasons for it,” Bartlett said. “I think it’s a solid number and if the voters do approve it, my opinion is the voters will see the value of what we’ve done and what the town will have when this project is completed.”

Farrell previously told the board he found considerable savings for the project. The $793,000 budget will allow for in essence the same building that has been on the drawing board for several months, with modifications to reduce cost to the point no new taxpayer funds will be needed. Basically, the building is the same size, with the same number of toilets and will not require new permitting from the town and state. Eliminated are landscaping, the cupola on the building, security cameras, exterior benches and overhead doors. Kept in the budget is exterior shingle siding, a year-round bathroom and outdoor showers. Two janitors’ closets are being converted to changing rooms. The original changing room space will be used for storage.