Windham voters to consider spending $9.3M on new repair shop

CBS 13 | BDN CBS 13 | BDN

Windham may soon have a brand new building to house snow plows and school buses and other vehicles.

This fall, Windham residents will get the chance to vote on a multi-million-dollar bond referendum.

Voters will decide whether or not they want to spend $9.3 million on construction of a new 30,000-foot maintenance facility.

The space would house both the town’s public works vehicles, as well as the school district’s transportation needs.

“This is a huge win for everybody,” said Scott McLean, who serves on the Regional School Unit 14 Board of Directors, which oversees education in nearby Raymond, in addition to Windham. “It’s a huge win for RSU 14, it’s a huge win for the town of Windham.”

It’s expected to save $8 million over 50 years.