Administrators call negative report on local schools ‘distressing’ and ‘unfair’

The York Weekly | BDN The York Weekly | BDN

York school administrators and members of the School Committee are calling “distressing” and “unfair” a recent report of the town’s Fiscal Sustainability Committee, which maintains the town is not getting the “bang for their buck” in school spending versus student performance.

The report, recently disseminated to the School Committee and Board of Selectmen, states town government is being prudent in “stretching resources to meet the demands of the community.” But it does not find that to be true of the schools.

Using as its predominant guideline the 2016 and 2017 U.S. News and World Report ranking of high schools nationwide, the Fiscal Sustainability Committee coupled those findings with stagnant enrollment, higher teacher salaries and what it estimates to be tepid student performance. In total, the committee finds it “mandatory” that school budget growth be slowed in coming years.

It uses the Wells-Ogunquit Community School District and Cape Elizabeth School District figures for comparison. According to its analysis, those districts spend less and have comparable or better student performance.

It recommends the School Committee hire a professional negotiator for upcoming contract negotiations “who has the skill to delay current increases in salary while stretching the step increases” that teachers receive additionally. It also asks selectmen and school officials to “seriously consider” merging elementary schools so the town can take over Village Elementary School for a new town hall.

At a recent School Committee meeting, interim superintendent Mark McQuillan said the report basically skims the surface. “This report, if read by a large number of people, could be misinterpreted. Some of the information needs to have more clarification. The report is a broad statement that does not reflect the realities of our school district.”

For instance, the report states per pupil cost in York is $18,416 in the current fiscal year, based on dividing a budget of $32 million by 1,742 students enrolled in the 2017 school year. Based on the committee’s analysis, Cape Elizabeth and Wells-Ogunquit CSD were as much as $3,000 less.

Director of Finance and Operations James Amoroso said to begin with, the schools actually picked up enrollment, and there were 1,777 students. Moreover, he said, the school district does not come up with a per pupil cost on a total budget basis, “because we don’t always spend our budget.” Ergo, the correct per pupil cost will not be known for the current fiscal year until after it’s over.

Most importantly, he said, the correct rubric in ascertaining money spent versus student performance is the “regular instruction” line item, “which is the core of the operating budget” and includes teacher salaries and benefits. Of the total per pupil cost, which for the 2016-17 year amounted to $16,715, $7,443 was spent on regular instruction. That compares to $7,046 for Wells-Ogunquit and $6,637 for Cape Elizabeth. “We are very much in line with other school districts,” he said.

The money remaining that makes up the entire per pupil cost is spent on such items as central office expenses, administrative costs, facilities maintenance, transportation and debt service. With regard to these costs, he said, it’s hard to compare apples to apples. Wells-Ogunquit, Cape Elizabeth and Falmouth, for instance, have three schools and York has four, “so there’s a real economy of scale that we don’t have.”

School Committee member David Herbein addressed the issue of teacher salaries. The report’s analysis finds York salaries are comparable to Wells-Ogunquit and Cape Elizabeth. However, teachers reach the top of the step scale in 14 years York as compared to more than 20 years in the other school district.

“We’re not trying to hire teachers for Cape Elizabeth or Falmouth,” he said. “We are looking to hire teachers from the Seacoast area. That’s where our pool comes from. Teachers across the border in New Hampshire have higher starting salaries. Don’t get lulled by percentages above and below because a lot of data doesn’t support it.”

McQuillan said he had spent time delving into student achievement scores and found the report’s analysis that the town is not getting a proper return on investment “distressing.” For one, he said, the U.S. News and World Report high school ranking to which the Fiscal Sustainability Committee often refers is just that: a grade 9-12 snapshot that “doesn’t take into account a K-12 system.”

Specifically, the report identifies low numbers of York High students taking and doing well on Advanced Placement exams. This issue was identified several years ago in a previous U.S. News and World Report analysis, and McQullan agrees “we don’t have enough students taking the AP exams to my satisfaction.” He said to get the student numbers up and to have staff better prepared to teach these courses “takes time and investment. But we are working on that.”

He said it’s unfair to concentrate on just AP or SATs to the exclusion of other standardized tests taken by students K-8. “You have to look at the whole thing. On the whole, we’re doing very well. We’ve made a lot of strides in reading and language arts. Math is a soft spot we have to improve upon, but we’ve hired a math specialist this year. Where we’ve identified deficiencies, we’ve remediated them.”

The Fiscal Sustainability Committee is a town committee appointed by the Board of Selectmen. The committee has asked to meet with selectmen in the near future.