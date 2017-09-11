Bangor elementary school principal deploying to help in aftermath of Irma

Courtesy of Bangor School Department | BDN Courtesy of Bangor School Department | BDN

Members of the U.S. Coast Guard Reserves are being called to assist with hurricane recovery efforts in Florida and at least one from Maine is leaving Wednesday for a 60-day deployment.

Mary Snow School principal Brian Bannen, a Marine Science Technician, Second Class for the Coast Guard, sent a letter Monday to students saying he would be gone for two months.

“In the wake of the recent events in Texas and Florida, I have been called upon to assist those who have been affected by the storms, and I do so willingly and gladly,” Bannen said in the letter. “I will be deploying beginning on Wednesday.”

When reached Monday by phone, he referred all questions to Superintendent Betsy Webb and Coast Guard Sector Northern New England. Bannen has been called to duty in southern Florida to assist in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, Webb said.

Capt. Michael Baroody, Commander of Coast Guard Sector Northern New England, declined to say how many members of the Coast Guard from Maine would be deployed or if any vessels would be sent to assist in the wake of Hurricane Irma, which hit Florida on Sunday, and Hurricane Harvey, which previously flooded Texas.

“Our demands are constantly changing,” Baroody said in a statement. “We are always ready to respond appropriately when needed.”

The Coast Guard’s 1st District, headquartered in Boston, is responsible for New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine. The 1st District sent a Newport, Rhode Island Coast Guard cutter crew and three air crews from Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod over the weekend to assist with the aftermath of Irma.

Former Assistant Superintendent Robert MacDonald, who has been with the school department for 34 years, will serve as the interim principal of the Mary Snow School in Principal Bannen’s absence, Webb said. Bannen has been the principal for four years.

“We wish Principal Bannen well and are proud of his service to our country and the people of Florida,” Webb said.