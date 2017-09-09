Strong first half propels Husson to football victory over Dean College

Husson University raced out to a 29-point halftime lead and cruised from there to register a 44-12 Division III football victory over Dean College at Franklin, Massachusetts, on Saturday afternoon.

Coach Gabby Price’s Eagles have won their first two games while Dean was playing its season opener.

The game didn’t start too smoothly for the Eagles as Dean took an early 6-0 lead on a 28-yard touchdown pass from Rafe Moran to Dequan Brown.

It was all Eagles after that, as they scored the final 35 points of the opening half.

Tailback John Smith accounted for three of those touchdowns with runs of five, eight and five yards.

Chuck Browne contributed a 14-yard touchdown while Robenson Saintard added a 15-yard TD scamper for the Eagles.

Smith’s 10-yard touchdown run and a 98-yard return of a blocked extra point attempt by Nick Alvarez for two points concluded the Eagles’ scoring.

Dean’s other points came on Brown’s three-yard TD run.

Smith finished with 159 yards on 28 carries to pace the Husson offense, while Kyree Calli had two catches for 72 yards.

Husson’s defense permitted only 146 yards of offense.

Brown was Dean’s leading ballcarrier with 22 yards on 14 carries.

Husson has next weekend off before traveling to Western New England on Sept. 23.