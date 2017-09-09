Cornish man dies in Limerick motorcycle crash

A 66-year-old man was killed Friday afternoon after his motorcycle crashed into a tractor trailer in Limerick.

Jay Traunig was headed east on Central Avenue on a 2016 Ducati motorcycle when he apparently attempted to pass a tractor trailer that had started to turn left and crashed into the driver’s side of the truck, York County Sheriff William L. King Jr. said in a release.

Traunig was killed instantly, King said. He was not wearing a helmet.

The driver of the truck, David Zaitlin, 65, of Saco, was not injured.

Central Avenue was closed for approximately four hours, King said.