September 10, 2017
Cornish man dies in Limerick motorcycle crash

By Beth Brogan, BDN Staff September 9, 2017

A 66-year-old man was killed Friday afternoon after his motorcycle crashed into a tractor trailer in Limerick.

Jay Traunig was headed east on Central Avenue on a 2016 Ducati motorcycle when he apparently attempted to pass a tractor trailer that had started to turn left and crashed into the driver’s side of the truck, York County Sheriff William L. King Jr. said in a release.

Traunig was killed instantly, King said. He was not wearing a helmet.

The driver of the truck, David Zaitlin, 65, of Saco, was not injured.

Central Avenue was closed for approximately four hours, King said.

 

Comments

