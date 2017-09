Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine is on track to have a record season for cruise ships this year.

The state is expecting 423 ships with more than 380,000 passengers before the fall season ends. That’s 62 more ships than last year.

Cruise ship visits to Maine have almost tripled since 2003.

Portland and Bar Harbor, major destinations for the ships, are considering pier expansions to bring in bigger ships and more passengers.