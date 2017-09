Our first live-streamed contest will feature the Foxcroft Academy Ponies against longtime Piscataquis County rivals, the Dexter Tigers, from Oakes Field in Dover-Foxcroft. The action begins at 7 p.m. with Jim Churchill of SportsNet Maine handling the play-by-play and veteran Bangor Daily News sportswriter Ernie Clark providing the color commentary.

Use #GOTW on Twitter and Facebook to let us know you’re watching!