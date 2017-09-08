Friday night’s Maine high school football scores

Football
HIGH SCHOOL
Friday’s Results
Biddeford 35, Brunswick 28
Bonny Eagle 55, Windham 7
Bucksport 48, Mattanawcook 42 (3OT)
Falmouth 37, Mt. Ararat 0
Edward Little 24, Portland 18
Foxcroft 24, Dexter 14
Fryeburg 20, York 0
Gorham 35, Noble 7
Houlton 20, Orono 0 (called, 1st quarter)
Kennebunk 32, Messalonskee 7
Lake Region 12, Freeport 0
Lawrence 24, Winslow 14
Leavitt 73, Belfast 0
Lewiston 10, Oxford Hills 0
Madison 51, Dirigo 0
Marshwood 47, Greely 14
MCI 12, Nokomis 0
Morse 48, Gray-NG 7
Mt. Blue 34, Hampden 0
Mountain Valley 44, Oceanside 30
Scarborough 49, Sanford 15
Skowhegan 20, Cony 14
South Portland 37, Massabesic 20
Thornton 55, Deering 12
Waterville 14, Medomak 0
Wells 35, Spruce Mountain 0
Westbrook 25, Brewer 22
Winthrop-Monmouth 27, Old Orchard Beach 18
Friday’s Postponements
John Bapst at Hermon, Sat. 7 p.m. (resumption of suspended game)
Old Town at MDI, Sat., 6 p.m. (resumption of suspended game)
