Football
September 09, 2017
Football Latest News | Poll Questions | Hurricane Irma | Susan Collins | Stephen King
Football

Friday night’s Maine high school football scores

By Pete Warner, BDN Staff September 8, 2017

Football

HIGH SCHOOL

Friday’s Results

Biddeford 35, Brunswick 28

Bonny Eagle 55, Windham 7

Bucksport 48, Mattanawcook 42 (3OT)

Falmouth 37, Mt. Ararat 0

Edward Little 24, Portland 18

Foxcroft 24, Dexter 14

Fryeburg 20, York 0

Gorham 35, Noble 7

Houlton 20, Orono 0 (called, 1st quarter)

Kennebunk 32, Messalonskee 7

Lake Region 12, Freeport 0

Lawrence 24, Winslow 14

Leavitt 73, Belfast 0

Lewiston 10, Oxford Hills 0

Madison 51, Dirigo 0

Marshwood 47, Greely 14

MCI 12, Nokomis 0

Morse 48, Gray-NG 7

Mt. Blue 34, Hampden 0

Mountain Valley 44, Oceanside 30

Scarborough 49, Sanford 15

Skowhegan 20, Cony 14

South Portland 37, Massabesic 20

Thornton 55, Deering 12

Waterville 14, Medomak 0

Wells 35, Spruce Mountain 0

Westbrook 25, Brewer 22

Winthrop-Monmouth 27, Old Orchard Beach 18

Friday’s Postponements

John Bapst at Hermon, Sat. 7 p.m. (resumption of suspended game)

Old Town at MDI, Sat., 6 p.m. (resumption of suspended game)

Did we get something wrong? Please, Let us know, submit a correction.

Comments

You may also like