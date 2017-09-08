Court News
Volkswagen engineer to appeal U.S. prison sentence

By Reuters September 8, 2017
MIKE BLAKE | REUTERS | BDN
An American flag flies next to a Volkswagen car dealership in San Diego, California, Sept. 23, 2015.

Former Volkswagen AG engineer James Liang plans to appeal a 40-month prison sentence for his role in Volkswagen’s multiyear scheme to sell diesel cars that generated more pollution than U.S. clean air rules allowed, according to a court filing on Thursday.

A federal judge sentenced Liang in August.

U.S. District Court Judge Sean Cox also ordered the former engineer to pay a $200,000 fine.

In a filing with the U.S. District Court in Michigan, his lawyer Thursday said Liang’s sentence would be appealed to the U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals.

 

