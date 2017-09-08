Swastika graffiti reported at Bowdoin College

Troy Bennett | BDN Troy Bennett | BDN

A swastika and homophobic language identifying two individuals were among graffiti discovered by a staff member Tuesday morning on three whiteboards in the Bowdoin College Visual Arts Center, The Bowdoin Orient reported.

Dean of Students Tim Foster alerted the Bowdoin community to the incident an an email Thursday, writing, “Let me be clear: hate-based expression and infantile acts lik ethis have no place at Bowdoin.”

“Whether perpetrated with malice or out of stupidity, we will simply not tolerate or ignore symbols of hatred, racist and offensive drawings or language, or acts of violence,” Foster wrote in the email, which was provided by the college to the Bangor Daily News. “We may not be able to prevent all acts of bigotry and belligerence, but we can and must report incidents like this when they happen. In doing so, we denounce intolerance and violence, and we challenge everyone in our community to reflect on what each of us can do to prevent them from happening in the future.

Foster wrote that college officials believe the vandalism took place between midnight and 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. Security personnel continue to investigate, and because they are not sure whether the culprit is a Bowdoin student or area resident, they have contacted local police.

Members of Bowdoin Hillel, the Jewish student association, met Thursday to discuss the incident, as did Bowdoin Student Government, which then put up posters and banners in Smith Union.

According to the Orient, Bowdoin Student Government is planning No Hate November, a month of programming addressing bias.