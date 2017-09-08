Detectives foil alleged drug smuggling operation at Maine jail

Courtesy of Lincoln County Sheriff's Office | BDN Courtesy of Lincoln County Sheriff's Office | BDN

Six people including two inmates have been charged with trafficking Suboxone at Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset.

A month-long investigation by detectives at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office resulted in the arrests of four people who allegedly smuggled the drugs into the jail by mail and two inmates who smuggled Suboxone into the jail while assigned to an outside work crew, according to a release from Lincoln County Lt. Michael Murphy.

Heather McAlister, 28, of Mexico, Brendon McLellan, 31, of Newcastle, James “Ryan” Witham, 37, of Belfast and Russell Smith, 61, of Carthage were charged with felony trafficking in prison contraband. McAlister was also charged with violation of condition of release and is being held without bail at Two Bridges.

Smith was held on a probation violation at the Franklin County Jail.

Two jail inmates, Jordan Bennett, 31, and Jonathan Smith, 29, both of Rumford, received summonses for felony trafficking in prison contraband.

The investigation, which began in early August, continues, according to Murphy, and detectives expect more charges.

The Rumford and Mexico police departments, Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and Two Bridges Regional Jail assisted in the investigation.