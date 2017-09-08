Massachusetts hunter dead after fall from tree, wardens say

A Massachusetts bear hunter died from a fall from a Hancock County tree stand on Thursday, officials said.

Thomas Pelletier, 62, of Wareham, Mass., had been hunting in a remote area north of Duck Lake when his body was discovered by a friend at about 7:45 p.m., Maine Warden Service Corp. John MacDonald said in a statement.

Richard Rooks, 56, of Westford, Mass., tried to revive Pelletier before going for help. Pelletier was declared dead at the scene, but game wardens continue to investigate, MacDonald said.

Tree stand falls account for hundreds of injuries nationally every year, including some deaths. Hunters should follow tree stand manufacturer’s instructions for proper use of a full-body tree stand safety harness, MacDonald said.