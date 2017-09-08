Maine man charged in Mass. with transporting marijuana-infused beverages

ERVING, Massachusetts — Police in Massachusetts have arrested a Maine man they say was transporting more than 1,000 bottled beverages infused with THC, the active ingredient in marijuana that produces the high.

Erving police say Simon Wiinikainen of Starks, Maine, was pulled over Wednesday for driving 62 mph in a 40 mph zone.

Officers determined he was driving while high on marijuana. They also found 1,015 bottles of juice, tea and cider they allege were infused with 100 milligrams THC each, as well as 56 grams of marijuana concentrate.

The drugs seized had an estimated street value of $23,000.

Wiinikainen pleaded not guilty to charges including operating under the influence and possession with intent to distribute drugs and was held on $50,000 bail. It was not immediately clear if he had a lawyer.