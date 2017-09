HANDOUT | REUTERS | BDN HANDOUT | REUTERS | BDN

Hurricane Jose has gained in strength and intensified into an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson wind scale, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory Friday.

Jose is about 435 miles east-southeast of the Northern Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates.