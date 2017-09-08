Hillary Clinton to return to ‘Late Show With Stephen Colbert’

Michael Chritton | TNS | BDN Michael Chritton | TNS | BDN

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” has booked former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s return to the CBS late-night talk show for Sept. 19, the network announced Thursday.

This marks Clinton’s first late-night appearance since her run during the 2016 presidential election and will be her second visit to “The Late Show” overall — her first was back in 2015.

Clinton and Colbert will discuss her presidential campaign, as chronicled in her new book, “What Happened,” which will be published by Simon & Schuster — a division of CBS Corporation — on Sept. 12. She is also set to share her thoughts on the current administration.

Clinton will also discuss the book on CBS’ “Sunday Morning” with anchor Jane Pauley, marking her first sit-down TV interview since the election.

Portions of the book have already leaked out. In one section, she was critical of her Democratic rival, Bernie Sanders, and wrote that he “had to resort to innuendo and impugning my character.”

Colbert will be just off his gig hosting the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards when he sits down with Clinton. Academy Award winner Emma Stone will also be a guest on the episode. Stone will next appear as Billie Jean King in “Battle of the Sexes” opposite Steve Carell.