Reports: Maine native released from Patriots practice squad

Westbrook native Trevor Bates, who spent the bulk of last season on the New England Patriots’ practice squad and was trying to earn a spot on the team this summer, was released from the team’s practice squad Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

Bates, 24, had been released in the team’s final cutdowns at the conclusion of the preseason but subsequently signed to the practice squad.

According to WSCH-TV, Bates said he’s disappointed and is hoping another team will sign the former University of Maine football star.

Bates was released to make room for newly signed offensive guard Will Beavers, according to a Providence Journal report,

Bates was originally drafted by the Indianapolis Colts before being released by them last season and signing with New England.

In 46 career games at UMaine, Bates tallied 207 tackles, 19 sacks, five forced fumbles (two recoveries) and three interceptions. He returned a fumble and an interception for a touchdown.

He was an All-Colonial Athletic Association first-team selection in 2015 after making 57 tackles, including a team-best 7 1/2 sacks. He ranked third in the league with 14 1/2 tackles for a loss of yardage.