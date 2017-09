Local results for harness racing, golf

Harness Racing

BANGOR RACEWAY

Wednesday’s Results

FIRST, Pace, $2,700

Imprudent Speed, Ga Mosher, 5.60 5.60 2.10

Dansan Carruso, Ro Cushing, 8.00 3.80

Cecils Express, He Campbell, 3.00

T: 2:01.0. Ex. (1/6) $23.80; Tri. (1/6/4) $313.20

SECOND, Pace, $2,800

Best Escape Route, He Campbell, 4.40 2.80 2.10

Make Magic, Ti Hudson, 7.60 6.20

Vicky Killean, Da Deslandes, 3.20

T: 2:00.4. Ex. (5/8) $19.20; Tri. (5/8/4) $114.60; 1st Half DD (1/5) $17.00

THIRD, Pace, $3,200

Southwind Rex, He Campbell, 5.40 4.40 2.20

American Fighter, Sh Thayer, 8.00 4.20

Real Bigg, Er Davis, 2.20

T: 2:01.1. Ex. (4/1) $29.40; Tri. (4/1/3) $196.00

FOURTH, Trot, $3,800

Maine Cast, Mi Cushing, 13.00 6.60 3.00

Kegler Hanover, Da Ingraham, 6.80 2.80

Ugly Stik, Ro Cushing, 2.10

T: 2:02.3. Ex. (5/2) $42.60; Tri. (5/2/4) $99.20

FIFTH, Pace, $3,200

Deuces And Jacks, Sh Thayer, 5.00 4.00 2.10

Allcardsallthetime, He Campbell, 4.20 2.20

Lightning Raider N, Ga Mosher, 2.10

T: 2:00.1. Ex. (5/1) $17.60; Tri. (5/1/4) $82.60

SIXTH, Trot, $3,100

Pembroke Prayer, He Campbell, 4.20 2.60 2.10

Maine Muscle, Mi Cushing, 4.00 2.10

Saint Patty’s Doll, Da Ingraham, 2.10

T: 2:03.3. Ex. (6/5) $15.80; Tri. (6/5/3) $20.00

SEVENTH, Pace, $3,200

Seawind Kerry, Ga Mosher, 3.20 2.20 2.10

Rock Baby Rock, He Campbell, 2.80 2.20

Nowhining Bluechip, Da Ingraham, 2.80

T: 2:01.3. Ex. (2/1) $15.80; Tri. (2/1/4) $52.20; Pick 3 (5/6/2) $18.20

EIGHTH, Pace, $2,800

Charlie By Far, Ro Cushing, 11.00 3.00 2.60

Ebandtheboys, Da Ingraham, 3.40 3.40

Nf Sinfull, Ga Mosher, 3.00

T: 2:03.0. Ex. (4/3) $16.20

Tri. (4/3/5) $112.80; 1st Half Late Double (2/4) $10.00; Total Handle: $24,988

Golf

EMSGA

At Waterville CC

Class A Gross: John Champeon 82, Steve Belyea 88 Dave Peaslee 92; A Net: Steve Newcomb 65, Steve Ball 69, Paul Arsenault 72; Class B Gross: Terry Whitney 77, Mike Newell 79, Jeff Dutch 80, Steve Sanford 80; B Net: Warren Westbo 66, Bob Wood 68, Ken Gordon 68; Class C Gross: Joe Sala 80, Sandy Ervin 82, George Jacobson 83; C Net: Ernie Hutchins 66, Paul Jewett 66, Bob Weston 68; Class D Gross: Lee Robinson 86, Brian Campbell 89, Duke Marston 92; D Net: Charles Sargent 70, Wayne Carpenter 75, Robert Ward 75; Class E Gross: Don Maxim 84, Bucky Owen 87, Lefty Homans 94; E Net: Dave Davis 73, Alan McGown 73, Cecil Eastman 74; Super Seniors Gross: Charles Eater 99; Net: Welman McFarland 77; Best Ball Gross: Steve Belyea, Peter Blake, Mark Anderson, John Frye 68; Net: Alan Staples, Steve Newcomb, Tom Ivers, Bob Edwards 56; Pins: No. 2 Barry Porter 3-10; No. 6 Steve Stanford 9-2; No. 13 Lee Robinson 5-1; No. 16 Jeff Dutch 12-10

CMSGA

At Poland Spring

Overall Gross: Bob Sommers 74, Dan Stuart 74; Net: Bill Williams 62, Joe Adams 62, Dan Cosgrove 63; AGE 55-66 Gross: Jeff Corson 78, Bill Mousseau 78, Kevin Brown 79; Net: Larry Whitaker 64, Mark Kamen 65, Don Dickson 65; AGE 67-70 Gross: Paul Pooler 76, Mert Dearnley 78, Bill Fairchild 79; NET: Ed Bisson 66, Stan Bolduc 66, Everett Stewart 66; AGE 71-74 Gross, Ray Brochu 75, Truman Libby 77, Dick Klingaman 79; Net: Dave Harris 66M, Paul Sherman 66, Ben Walker 67; AGE 75+ Gross:, Cy Thompson 78, Bob Ouellette 84, Dick McAuslin 88; NET: Dave Clifford 65, Dick Fitzgerald 67, Bob Cremonni 68; Super Senior Gross: Dana McCurdy

85 Net: John Hodgkins 70; Best Ball Gross: Len Langlais,Stan Bolduc, Dan Stuart, Jim Dunbar 65; Mert Dearnley, Colin Roy, Bill Fairchild, Bob Willis 66; Best Ball Net: Gary Winchenbach, Mike O-Connor, Steve Greenlaw, Bill Williams 56, Dan Cosgrove, Paul Pooler, Jim Ouellette 56; Pins: No. 6 Kevin Brown 4- 3; No. 8 Ken Luce 6-7; No. 13 Dick McCann 1- 9; SKINS: Gross: No. 4 Don Dickson(3), No. 6 Bob Sommers(2), No. 12 Dick Klingaman(3) No. 13 Dick McCann(2) No. 15 Paul Pooler(3) No. 16 Pete Brunner(3) Net No. 6 Bob Wiggins(1)

LOCAL

At Dexter Municipal

Sweeps Points: Tom Hall +6 ½ Tim Dow +5 ½

At Bucksport GC

Wednesday Scramble — Rod Chase-Roy Clements-Al Beeson-Bill Ferris

30; Kenny Cox-Larry Orcutt-Gordon Holmes-Tim Savasuk 31; Jason Mann-Ben Alley-Eric Stover-Jerry Hinson 32; Garth Pomeroy-Jack Austin-Bob Losurdo-Gene Bowden 34; Pins: No. 3 Rod Chase 27’5”, No. 6 Rod Chase 8′

At Va Jo Wa GC

Upper St. John Valley Senior Ladies — Division A Gross: Ferne LaForge 42; net: 1. Susan Turner; B gross: Betty Smallwood 42; net: 1. Nancy Carvell; C gross: Janice Beaulieu 52; net: 1. Susan Linkletter; D gross: Deb Porter 49

At Penobscot Valley CC

Superintendent’s Revenge Scramble — John Tuell, Dale Duplisea, Steve Rich, Heok Bum Kwon, Kisurk Park 33, Kevin McConnell, Tim Roach, Ed Michaud, Joe B Rollins, George Sickles 33, Ryan O’ Donnell, Jeff Teunisen, Basil Closson, Jeff Manter, Scott Thomas 33; Pins: No. 4 Dale Duplisea 21-4, No. 6 Jamie Hardy 18-1; Straightest Drive: Pat Bouchard

Today’s games

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Soccer

Bangor at Skowhegan, 3:30 p.m.

Bangor Christian at Sumner, 4 p.m.

Belfast at Mt. View, 3:30 p.m.

Fort Kent at Presque Isle, 7 p.m.

Foxcroft at Hermon, 6 p.m.

MCI at Winslow, 3:30 p.m.

Medomak at Oceanside, 3:30 p.m.

Nokomis at John Bapst, 4 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Bucksport at Central, 4 p.m.

DI-Stonington at Narraguagus, 4 p.m.

GSA at Searsport, 4 p.m.

John Bapst at Nokomis, 3:30 p.m.

MDI at Washington Acad., 4 p.m.

Mt. View at Belfast, 3:30 p.m.

Oceanside at Medomak, 3:30 p.m.

Orono at Lee, 4 p.m.

Penquis at Mattanawcook, 4 p.m.

Piscataquis at Dexter, 4 p.m.

Sumner at Bangor Christian, 4 p.m.

Winslow at MCI, 3:30 p.m.

Wisdom at Limestone, 5 p.m.

Field Hockey

Erskine at Oceanside, 4 p.m.

Hampden at Camden Hills, 4 p.m.

Lawrence at Nokomis, 4 p.m.

Mattanawcook at Stearns, 4 p.m.

MCI at Winslow, 4 p.m.

Mt. Blue at Bangor, 4 p.m.

Orono at Central, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

GSA at Jonesport-Beals, 5 p.m.

Woodland at Sumner, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE

Men’s soccer

Bowdoin at U-New England, 7 p.m.

Central Maine CC at Paul Smith’s, 6 p.m.

Thomas at Endicott, 7 p.m.

UMaine-Machias at New Brunswick, 3 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

Bryant at Maine, 4 p.m.

UMaine-Machias at New Brunswick, 12 p.m.

Results

Wednesday’s Results

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS SOCCER

Orono 7, Central 1

Piscataquis 6, Lee 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Presque Isle 3, Fort Kent 1

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER

U-New England 2, Wellesley 1

Wednesday’s Postponements

BOYS SOCCER

Schenck at Penobscot Valley, Sept. 8

Dexter at Penquis, Sept. 15

GIRLS SOCCER

Orono at Old Town, Sept. 11

FIELD HOCKEY

Mattanawcook at Old Town, no date

Tuesday’s Postponements

HIGH SCHOOL

FIELD HOCKEY

Mount View at Lawrence, Sept. 9

Stearns/Schenck at Piscataquis, Sept. 11

Winslow at Belfast, Sept. 30

BOYS SOCCER

Camden Hills at Bangor, no date

Mt. Ararat at Lewiston, Sept. 6

Oceanside at Maranacook, no date

GIRLS SOCCER

Camden Hills at Bangor, no date

MCI at Brewer, no date

Penobscot Valley at Schenck, no date

Lee at Piscataquis, Sept. 9

COLLEGE

MEN’S SOCCER

Tuesday’s Postponements

UM-Farmington at Bates, no date

Wednesday’s Postponements

Bowdoin at U-New England, Sept. 7

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Wednesday’s Postponements

UM-Farmington at Southern Maine, Oct. 4

FIELD HOCKEY

Wednesday’s Postponements

Bowdoin at U-New England, Oct. 8

Southern Maine at Fitchburg State, no date

Volleyball

HIGH SCHOOL

At East Machias, Tuesday

Washington Acad. def. Ellsworth 30-28, 25-16, 25-21

Washington Acad.: Kylie Atkinson 19 of 20 serving with 7 aces and 4 assists; Brecken Barker 16 of 17 serving with 6 aces and 10 digs; Alexis Prescott 7 kills, 1 block; Morgan Schwinn 10 of 12 serving, 5 kills. Briahna Reece 5 kills; Brianna Renshaw 14 assists

Ellsworth: Olivia Robidoux 11 kills, 6 blocks, 10 digs; Kristen Omlor 6 kills; Mariah Young 5 kills, 13 digs; Shelby Cote 6 aces; Olivia Dyer 24 assists

At Harrington, Tuesday

Narraguagus (2-0) def. Sumner (0-2) 25-21, 21-25, 16-25, 25-18, 15-8

Narraguagus: Liza Fye 16/19 serving, 4 aces, 3 kills, and 5 digs; Haley Dinsmore 11/11 serving, 14 kills, and 2 digs; Madison Leighton 28/30 serving, 9 aces, 20 assists, and 4 kills.

Sumner: Andrea Knapp 4 kills, 8 aces, 1 block, 1 dig, 1 assist; Samantha Bagley 5 aces, 3 assists, 1 kill; Blue Howard 5 aces, 3 kills

At Bar Harbor

MDI def Brewer 25-10, 25-16, 25-19

COLLEGE

At Standish, Tuesday

Plymouth State (3-2) def. St. Joseph’s (1-3) 25-13, 25-10, 25-21