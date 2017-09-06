Welcome to our new site, updated for easier use

Joellen Easton | BDN Joellen Easton | BDN

Following the launch of a faster mobile site in January, the BDN development team turned to redesigning the desktop version of bangordailynews.com. We set out to create a site that loads faster, makes finding stories easier and is a pleasure to use.

We hope you’re as happy as we are with the new look-and-feel.

The new homepage puts more content up top, doubling the number of articles on the homepage. Readers will be able to see top news more quickly, find new contributions from reporters and bloggers that we wouldn’t have pushed to the homepage before, and access on-the-fly collections of stories chosen by our editors to reflect readers’ interests.

“A lot of what’s important about the new site is behind the scenes, including improved security and stability,” BDN President Todd Benoit said. “But I think readers will appreciate the cleaner look of the site and its speed. Our development team did a first-rate job.”

The single biggest change for readers is the layout of pages. We’ve also boosted the font and increased the contrast on links to make everything easier to read.

Other changes:

A powerful new search tool powered by Google, on the top left of every page. This now includes an image search.

You should also notice improved load times due to changes to our back end infrastructure.

Menus are different, too. The navigation across the top of the page features our biggest content areas. You’ll find regions in the Sections menu at the top left of every page. You’ll also find other content areas in that left-hand menu. Login, registration, post content and subscription management are all at the very top of the page.

Event locations will now be mapped.

Improved ad viewability. Reconfigured ad locations and behaviors are more effective for advertisers, while being unobtrusive for readers.

Introducing author pages. Click on any author name and you’ll find a page with all of that author’s content.

Easier sharing buttons and an improved print article layout.

We look to you, our readers, to hold us accountable. Every new site launch comes with some bugs, and we thank you in advance for helping us find them. Don’t hesitate to reach out to us at products@bangordailynews.com to tell us what is or isn’t working for you, and be as specific as possible.