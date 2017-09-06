Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017: Prejudice against poor, immigrants vital to nation, Collins addresses prescription price hikes

Collins addresses prescription price hikes

Rising costs for common medications are jeopardizing access to health care for many Mainers. Sen. Susan Collins recently took steps to help address the problem.

Price spikes for generic drugs often occur when a lack of competition among drug manufacturers allows sudden price increases to go unchecked. As part of the new Food and Drug Administration reauthorization bill, recently signed into law, Collins successfully included provisions that allowed the FDA to give priority review — an “express lane” — for applications for products where there is limited competition and an increased risk for sudden price spikes. The end result will be reduced costs and greater access to affordable medicines for Maine consumers.

Healthcare Supply Chain Association represents health care group purchasing organizations, the entities that help Maine hospitals, nursing homes, surgery centers, clinics and other health care providers negotiate prices on their products and ensure a reliable supply of drugs, medical supplies and equipment. We applaud Collins for her efforts to preserve access to critical treatments for Maine patients and providers.

Todd Ebert

President

Healthcare Supply Chain Association

Washington, D.C.

Immigrants vital to nation

The Sept. 1 BDN OpEd about Congress’ new chances to strengthen our borders by Bob Casimiro, the executive director of Mainers for Responsible Immigration, is a deeply troubling, one-sided summary on behalf of one group of Mainers. It ignores history and reality.

The fact that so many immigrants contributed so much to this country, and — more importantly — that major parts of the economy of this country and the enormous wealth that some built could solely happen because of immigrants is totally left out. We will continue to need them.

What Congress should do is reflecting on a responsible, visionary approach to make us all live together in a greater America with a place for all. Billions for walls or billions for the future?

This country, absorbing a relatively small part of refugees worldwide, could benefit further from truly meaningful action. The litany by Casimiro is devoid from any creative, positive and more comprehensive thoughts.

An immigrant, trying to contribute to this community and feeling a little miserable about this type of noncreativity. Maine, do better, please.

Dirk van Leeuwen

Bangor

Prejudice against the poor

I was born in Bangor, as were my ancestors as far back as I can trace. I grew up there, attended Bangor schools, received three BA’s from the University of Maine in Orono. I worked as a social worker at Bangor Mental Health Institute, married and raised my family there. I was active in the community.

When that life fell apart, I moved to Eastport to start a new life. I have been happy here. After 12 years, though, I decided at the age of 72 that I would like to go home. The remains of my generation of family still live in the area, my history is there.

I have tried for three years to find a place to live in Bangor and the surrounding area with no success. It’s not that there are no rentals available, but as soon as I reveal that I receive Section 8 assistance, I am dismissed. People who were friendly and anxious to show me their offerings turn to stone. I am refused and sent away, not very politely.

Places that offer assisted living are always crowded and the staff overworked. I’ve explored that avenue as well to no avail.The prejudice against low-income people is rampant in society. We are treated like second-class citizens with no value or integrity. We are untrustworthy, menacing and without scruples.

In any case, if you receive help with housing through Section 8, at least in Bangor, you can’t go home again.

Cheri Walton

Eastport