Tractor-trailer crash closes Route 1 at New Meadows River

Route 1 northbound remained closed for several hours Wednesday afternoon at the West Bath-Brunswick line after a tractor-trailer crash that sent the driver to the hospital.

The Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office was called to the crash, near the New Meadows River, just before 1:15 p.m., according to Chief Deputy Brett Strout.

The tractor-trailer jack-knifed, Strout said, perhaps due to heavy rain at the time. No other vehicles were involved.

Strout did not immediately have the name of the driver or the trucking company.

Because the truck spilled what appeared to be its own fuel, the Maine Department of Environmental Protection was called, he said. The Maine State Police Commercial Unit and West Bath Fire Department also remained at the scene.

Northbound traffic was diverted at Cook’s Corner in Brunswick onto State Road.

The road remained closed at 3 p.m. Strout said he was not sure when it would reopen.