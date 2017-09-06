Man dressed in hazmat suit accused of trying to rob armored truck

Knox County Jail | BDN Knox County Jail | BDN

A Brunswick man who attempted to rob a Brinks armored truck last month in Camden while wearing a yellow hazmat suit has been charged, Camden police said.

Jon Baribeau, 48, was charged with attempted felony theft, Camden police Detective Curt Andrick confirmed Wednesday.

Baribeau, who police say was clad in the yellow suit and a mask, allegedly approached the truck as it was parked in the Camden Hannaford grocery store around 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 28. He reportedly attempted to open the back door of the truck, which was locked, before fleeing on foot.

Police arrested Baribeau in Brunswick on Sept. 5 and charged him with the Class B crime. He was brought to the Knox County Jail in Rockland. His bail has been set at $10,000 cash.