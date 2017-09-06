Maine center to study impact of climate change on cod, sole

Aislinn Sarnacki | BDN Aislinn Sarnacki | BDN

PORTLAND, Maine — The federal government is giving a Maine science center more than $1 million to investigate the impacts of climate change on important commercial fish species such as cod and sole.

Gulf of Maine Research Institute says it’s getting $1.1 million from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The Portland-based center says researchers will also try to learn more about how fisheries management can be improved in the era of climate change.

GMRI says the study will focus on groundfish, species such as cod, haddock and flounder that live near the bottom of the ocean and have been the subject of commercial fishing in New England for hundreds of years.

Scientists with GMRI have played a key role in studying the warming waters of the Gulf of Maine.