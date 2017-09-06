Lawyers claim man saw murder victim after last sighting

Jake Bleiberg | BDN Jake Bleiberg | BDN

PORTLAND, Maine — Attorneys for a Maine man who was released from prison in April after new evidence emerged in his 1992 murder conviction say a witness may have seen the victim two hours after her last known sighting.

Court records show a man told police he saw a girl who matched the description of 16-year-old Jessica Briggs around 2 a.m. the night she was killed in Portland.

The Portland Press Herald reports attorneys for Anthony Sanborn Jr. found the records Aug. 24.

Sanborn was convicted in the killing of Briggs, but he was later released after a witness recanted her testimony.

Sanborn’s attorney, Amy Fairfield, says both police and prosecutorial misconduct led to his conviction.

The detectives involved in the investigation and the former assistant attorney general deny Fairfield’s claims.