Flash flood watch in effect until tomorrow morning for much of the state

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

The National Weather Service center in Gray has issued a flash flood watch that encompasses most of the bottom half of the state, beginning Wednesday around noon.

A storm system that is expected to bring “torrential downpours” and thunderstorms will begin this afternoon and last at least through the evening.

Portions of Franklin, Somerset, Oxford, Cumberland, Waldo, York and Androscoggin counties are included in the flash flood watch.

Very heavy rainfall is expected at times, according to the watch issued this morning, and could possibly bring two to four inches of rain to the affected areas by Thursday morning.

Counties in southeast New Hampshire are also under a flash flood watch.