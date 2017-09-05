Family escapes North Waterboro house fire

Courtesy | Waterboro Fire Department | BDN Courtesy | Waterboro Fire Department | BDN

A family of three escaped injury early Tuesday when a smoke detector alerted them to a fire in their home.

Contract Deputy Kevin Collins, who was on patrol and was the first to arrive at the scene, told firefighters that the home on Northland Road had fire emanating from the back and porch area.

The fire was extinguished quickly. Firefighters remained at the scene until about 4:20 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Deputy Fire Chief Lisa Bennett said that fire damage was confined to the kitchen area, but the home also has smoke and water damage.

Cause of the fire is under investigation. The fire is believed to have started outside at the back of the structure.

Waterboro Fire Department officials said the American Red Cross was called in to help the family with temporary housing.

The home is 5.2 miles from Central Station. Fire officials said the first engines arrived on scene 11 minutes after the fire was reported.

Bennett said firefighters from Limerick, Hollis, Alfred, Goodwin’s Mills and Limington assisted.