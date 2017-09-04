Man charged with attempted murder after shooting at Portland car wash

Portland police charged a Virginia man with attempted murder and reckless conduct with a firearm after a shooting on Forest Avenue.

The shooting was reported on Sunday at 12:48 PM in the parking lot of the ScrubaDub car wash.

Police say the victim, identified as a 22-year-old Westbrook man, fled after the shooting. He was later located and interviewed by police. He did not require medical attention for his injury.

Investigators say the victim was shot during an argument with 23-year-old Abdul Rahman Timbo, of Virginia.

Officials say Timbo also fled the scene, but he was taken into custody a short distance away by officers responding to the call.

He is being held on $50,000 cash bail at the Cumberland County Jail.

Police say their initial investigation suggests the two men are acquainted with one another, and this is not a random act. They do not believe there is any danger to the public.

The Portland Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them at (207) 874-8475.