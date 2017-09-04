Sunday blaze destroys Sabattus home

Sabattus Fire Department along with departments from neighboring towns responded to Begin Terrace early Sunday morning for a working fire in a mobile home.

The fire was under control within one hour with units remaining on scene until approximately 8 a.m. for extensive overhaul and investigation.

Smoke alarms were present in the home, and working, as the homeowner had just replaced the batteries within the past week. The Red Cross was put in contact with the owners and are currently assisting them.

The home was destroyed, but all occupants escaped safely and there were no injuries.