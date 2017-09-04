19th century farmhouse destroyed in Sunday fire in Whitefield

Firefighters responded to a fire early Sunday morning at a two-story style farmhouse built in the 1800s.

The fire took place at 871 Town House Road, home to a family of six who got out safely.

John and Melanie Pagurko, the owners of the property, who live in the home along with their four daughters, were asleep at the time and were awakened by the smoke detectors.

One dog was with the family, but two cats are still missing following the fire.

According to Fire Chief Scott Higgins, firefighters arrived at the scene to see the fire had already done significant damage. They were able to keep the fire to the house and prevented it from getting to the barn.

The fire was under control in 45 minutes with crews on the scene until about 9 a.m. An excavator was brought in to tear down the house to put the fire out.

According to Chief Higgins, the fire started in the laundry room with the cause being a possible electrical fire.

The Pagurkos did not have insurance on the home, according to Chief Higgins.

Higgins also stressed the importance of smoke detectors.