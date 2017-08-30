Old Orchard Beach Fire Department hopes to raise money for bulletproof vests

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — We’ve all seen police officers in bulletproof vests, but what about firefighters and EMTs?

In Old Orchard Beach, first responders say they’re needed.

The fire department has started raising money to purchase at least 20 bulletproof vests for their crews.

Each will protect them from being stabbed or shot.

Paramedics say the calls these crews go out on every day have gotten much more dangerous, especially drug and active shooter situations.

Each vest can cost upwards of $1,000, and the department says they’re looking to raise $10,000 through community donations.