Catholic churches to hold collection for Harvey victims

By Judy Harrison, BDN Staff
Posted Aug. 29, 2017, at 1:41 p.m.

Catholic churches in Maine will hold a special collection this weekend to provide aid and recovery support to victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

The money collected Sept. 2-3 will be donated to Catholic Charities USA, which is providing immediate relief to those in need, regardless of faith affiliation, according to a press release issued Tuesday by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland.

Catholic Charities also will offer long-term recovery assistance in the months and years ahead.

“The devastation and loss is monumental and heartbreaking,” Bishop Robert P. Deeley, head of the diocese, said. “The prayers of the faithful in the Diocese of Portland are with the victims of this catastrophic storm and the first responders who continue to bravely navigate danger to save the lives of countless individuals and families.”

To donate to Catholic Charities USA’s efforts in Texas, visit www.catholiccharitiesusa.org or call (703) 549-1390.

