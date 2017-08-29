A Maine man is making tea out of seaweed, and people are drinking it

Ava Peloquin, a student at Portland’s East End Community School, examines a piece of sugar kelp in this BDN file photo.
Ava Peloquin, a student at Portland's East End Community School, examines a piece of sugar kelp in this BDN file photo.
Posted Aug. 29, 2017, at 12:42 p.m.

Portland resident Josh Rogers launched a business making tea out of seaweed this past spring, and the idea has caught on, The Forecaster newspaper reported.

The burgeoning business — called Cup of Sea — has moved out of his dining room and hired its first new employee, according to The Forecaster.

Each blend of tea uses a different type of seaweed, Rogers told The Forecaster, including bladderwrack, dulse, kelp and sea lettuce.

“Seaweeds contain around 60 minerals that are vital to human health,” he told the newspaper. “Drinking our tea is an easy, tasty way to get seaweed into your diet.”

Flavors include Great Wave and Sailor’s Cure-All.

The seaweed teas can be purchased at the Nature Store at Maine Audubon in Falmouth or purchased online through the company website.

 

